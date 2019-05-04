Girona Orchestra annual Summer Concert

The Girona Community Orchestra will perform their annual Summer Concert at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Friday, May 10, at 7.30pm.

Under the musical direction of Peter Langton, the musicians welcome old and new friends to come and enjoy one of the oldest community orchestras in Ireland.

Tickets priced at £5 are available from The Music Box in Ballymoney, Osbourne Butchers in Portstewart and Culbertson Music in Coleraine.

Tickets are also available on the door or by visiting the Girona Orchestra Facebook page.