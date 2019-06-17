Glens potatoes link with Asda

Glens of Antrim Potatoes in Cushendall, has joined a six month, Asda-led programme which aims to maximise the company’s business potential, promote innovation, and ultimately boost sales.

Glens is joining 14 other NI food companies to participate in the third Asda Supplier Development Academy (SDA), a joint initiative between the supermarket and Invest Northern Ireland which was first launched in 2012.

Since then, 22 Northern Ireland food companies have participated in the initiative and have collectively generated over £11million in additional sales.

To launch the 2019 Academy, company representatives visited the supermarket’s headquarters in Leeds where they gained a better understanding of the systems and processes involved in trading with Asda.

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager, NI Local said: “We’re delighted to once again support our local suppliers through this bespoke development academy which is very much focused on growth and opportunity.

“The success of the previous two SDAs is obvious, and we aim to continue this trend in 2019.

“Our approach is hands on and practical, and by taking steps such as refining commercial skills and practices, we will help these companies, which are already regarded as strong business partners, to unlock their full potential and build long term trading relationships,” she concluded.