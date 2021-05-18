Going swimming? Mind the eyes and ears

Lockdown has seen a surge of wild and cold-water swimmers taking to our seas, lakes and rivers. Now with restrictions lifted and pools reopened, there are many more opportunities to swim.

While it is a really healthy activity, the experts at Specsavers are sharing their tips and advice on how to best look after our eyes and ears when swimming to ensure infection doesn’t set us back.

Joanne Torrens, audiology director for Coleraine Specsavers says: ‘For most, a little water in the ears won’t be a problem but extra care should be taken for those susceptible to ear infections or swimmer’s ear.

“Swimmer’s ear is an inflammation of the external ear canal that can often lead to an infection. It occurs when water becomes trapped in the ear, most often as a result of swimming, and the best way to avoid it is to wear ear plugs. And always steer clear of polluted or dirty water to avoid infection.”