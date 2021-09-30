Halloween play in forest at Riverside

Jonathan M Daley - Playwright

Sylvan promises to be a nightmarish visual feast with stunning design by Stuart Marshall and featuring acclaimed local cast - Ruby Campbell, Maria Connolly and Seamus O’Hara.

Written by Coleraine-based playwright Jonathan McDaley, Sylvan will be performed live in a forest location near the Coleraine theatre over the Halloween holidays and will also premiere as part of Imagine Arts Festival in Waterford.

Sylvan is an immersive live experience with the amalgamation of digital film, horror, sound design and live performance.

Sylvan will be directed by award-winning writer and

director, Patrick J O’Reilly.

Paul and Deirdre are trying to adopt a child.

In their world, adoption is shameful and embarrassing, and discretion is key.

When Rosie, the adoption agent, arrives for a home visit, Paul and Deirdre struggle to impress her; casting doubts over their chances of getting a child.

But Rosie’s visit threatens a much larger secret; something Paul and Deirdre have hidden their entire relationship – the illegal forest in their spare room on the top floor.

Age Guidance: 16+

November 4 and 5, nightly at 7pm and 10pm at Ulster University Campus, Coleraine/Riverside Theatre.

Tickets are priced at £12.50.