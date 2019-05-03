Have your say on the future of Binevenagh

The public are invited to share their ideas on the future development of outdoor recreation in the Binevenagh area.

Outdoor Recreation NI is working on behalf of the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme to identify and develop outdoor recreation opportunities in Binevenagh, Ballycarton and Grange Park Forests, and improve connectivity within the wider Binevenagh area.

The outcome of this will be an outdoor recreation Masterplan for Binevenagh.

Fiona Milne, Acting Joint Head of Projects for Outdoor Recreation NI explained: “With so much to offer in terms of engaging with the iconic landscape of Binevenagh, this Masterplan aims to improve coordination, development and delivery of outdoor recreation opportunities in the area for both the local community and a growing local and international tourism market.”

She added: “The key purpose of the Masterplan is to assist landowners, land managers and activity providers to provide a quality outdoor recreation product for the local community and visitors. To this end, the Masterplan will detail and cost actions which could attract heritage lottery support over the five-year timescale of the landscape partnership scheme.”

Recommendations produced within the Masterplan will form part of the second stage funding application to Heritage Lottery for £3.4 million that will be submitted by Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme.

Andrew Bratton, from the Landscape Partnership Scheme commented: “We commissioned this Masterplan because at present the approach to the delivery and facilitation of outdoor recreation opportunities in the Binevenagh, Ballycarton and Grange Park area is uncoordinated. Most activities which take place are undertaken by individuals or small groups who are familiar with the area and the access arrangements which exist.”

He continued: “We are, however, keen to see a wider demographic of the local community and visitors enjoy this wonderful natural environment and participate in outdoor recreation, particularly those with reduced mobility. Enhancing connectivity between local settlements and amenities such as forests, beaches and rivers is crucial to this aim.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The Binevenagh area is a very special part of the Causeway Coast and Glens landscape and this Masterplan will help to ensure that it is being used to its full potential. The public will get a chance to share their views and ideas at a consultation event in St Aidan’s Hall, Magilligan later this month and I would encourage anyone with an interest to make full use of this opportunity.”

An online survey has also been prepared to capture the views of local people and users of the Binevenagh area. This will be live until Friday, May 31. People are encouraged to complete this survey and attend the public consultation.

The public consultation event will take place on Tuesday, May 21, from 7-9pm in St Aidan’s Hall, Duncrun Road, Magilligan.

The online survey: www.surveymonkey.com.uk/r/Binevenagh Survey.