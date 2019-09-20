Hezlett PS joins the climate strike

Castlerock’s Hezlett Primary School took part in Friday’s ‘climate strike’ along with schools around the world.

A We, at Hezlett Primary, joined the Climate Strike today because we would like to encourage decision-makers to take urgent action on climate change.

Mrs Williams (Eco-coordinator at Hezlett Primary) said: “We made banners to inform our local community around Articlave, Castlerock and Downhill. We wanted to take a positive action today so we carried out litter picks along our three walking bus routes.

“Every child in our school will be making a pledge to take individual action eg join our walking bus, have waste-free lunches, or to use re-usable water bottles. We know that even our small choices can make a big difference.”