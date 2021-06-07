Home-Start Causeway celebrates receiving £148,831

The charity, based in Railway Road, Coleraine, will use this to fund a part-time Family Support Worker, run play sessions for families and provide training for families and volunteers.

Home-Start Causeway has been running since 1995 and is staffed by four staff members and 27 volunteers. It provides home visiting and group support to families with at least one child under five years old, who are experiencing difficulties such as isolation, disability, illness or multiple births.

Volunteers are individually matched with a specific family and provide practical and emotional support for a few hours each week for as long as required.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will be used to fund a Family Support Worker, working 30hrs a week, increasing the emergency service provided to families.

Home-Start Causeway will be able to offer play sessions, aimed at bringing families together to reduce isolation, build on children’s social skills and provide a bit of fun for all involved.

The funding will also provide training opportunities and support for families and volunteers who work alongside the families.