Impressive family home

The external elevation conceals a sizeable family home which has been sympathetically updated by the current owners. So the accommodation now offers five bedrooms (two with ensuite facilities), a luxurious family bathroom and two plus reception rooms. Accommodation includes a formal lounge with a feature fireplace, a dining room, family room and large kitchen/dinette with feature range cooker and recently fitted bright units. The first floor includes a study/office space and an attic room. Externally a sweeping tarmac driveway with turning circle at the front continues to a large brick pavia patio/parking area and the garage to the rear. Extensive gardens mainly laid in lawn extend to the front and rear with mature boundaries, planting and a greenhouse.

Accommodation comprises: reception hall with parquet flooring; lounge (5.69m x 3.96m - including low level bay window) with windows overlooking front and side garden areas and parquet flooring; kitchen/dinette (5.54m x 4.55m) with contemporary kitchen, views over rear patio/garden with doors to the main reception hall and rear vestibule; dining room (3.96m x 3.63m) with parquet flooring and a superb outlook over rear patio and gardens; family room/bedroom (3.61m x 2.79m) with views over front garden; master bedroom (4.98m x 3.96m - includes ensuite and feature bay window); bedroom (4.01m x 3.05m) with ensuite; bedroom (3.61m x 2.74m) with double built in wardrobe and views over front gardens; bedroom (3.40m x 2.69m); luxury bathroom; rear vestibule with doors to kitchen/dinette and rear patio/gardens plus stairs to first floor accommodation; landing/study area (3.25m x 3.02m) with walk in access to eaves storage area; attic room (6.22m x 3.28m - at widest points) with eaves storage and double built in storage cupboard.

* 99 Charlotte Street,

99 CHARLOTTE STREET, Ballymoney BT53 6AZ

Ballymoney

BT53 6AZ

O\A £375,000

Agents: McAfee Properties tel: 028 27667676

The property has extensive gardens mainly laid in lawn extend to the front and rear with mature boundaries, planting and a greenhouse

One of the reception rooms

A sweeping tarmac driveway with turning circle at the front continues to a large brick pavia patio/parking area and the garage to the rear

There are five bedrooms

The luxurious family bathroom

There is a sweeping tarmac driveway with turning circle at the front