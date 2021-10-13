Quality country living

LAKE VIEW, 52 MONEYGRAN ROAD, Kilrea, BT51 5SL

The exterior appearance conceals a sizable interior with adaptable accommodation including four bedrooms (master ensuite); two-plus reception rooms to include a contemporary kitchen and a family bathroom.

There is an exceptional quality of decor throughout and the finish and fittings are of the highest quality - they include a luxurious kitchen with Neff integrated appliances, French doors from the kitchen, mahogany double glazed windows and solid wood flooring in the living rooms.

Externally the property occupies a choice rural situation amidst extensively landscaped gardens with views over a lake in the countryside to the front, large areas laid in lawn, a patio area plus a detached garage to the side/rear.

Internal accommodation: reception hall with shelved airing cupboard and separate cloaks cupboard; lounge (5.36m x 3.56m) with features including cast iron fireplace with a tiled inset & detailed carved surround and bow window to front; kitchen/dinette (7.54m x 4.04m) (widest points) with contemporary designer kitchen with features including extensive range of fitted units, granite worktops, Neff eye and low level double oven, Neff integrated dishwasher and eye level microwave, feature centre island/breakfast bar, French doors to the rear and decorative glass double doors to (5.38m x 3.53m) family room; utility room (3.56m x 2.26m); master bedroom (3.96m x 3.58m) with ensuite; bedroom (4.09m x 2.97m); bedroom (3.56m x 3.56m); bedroom (2.95m x 2.82m); bathroom and w.c combined.

Exterior features: detached garage (6.68m x 6.07m) cavity wall construction with two roller doors, pedestrian door and floored loft storage; extensively landscaped gardens with views over a lake in the countryside to the front, landscaped fully hedge enclosed rear garden with a raised patio area and parking adjacent to the garage, and a tarmac driveway.

O\O £289,950

Agents: McAfee Properties Tel: 028 27667676

