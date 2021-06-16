Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Teddy

Age: Six

Breed: Labrador cross

Labrador Cross Teddy is a lively, bouncy who is looking for a quiet, experienced home

Teddy is a lively, bouncy who is looking for a quiet, experienced home. He loves his food, his toys and is a very clever boy who loves to learn new tricks! He also enjoys getting out in the car.

Teddy has some behavioural issues which need to be carefully managed and he can be a little worried by being overly handled.

Teddy is looking for an adult only home, with a family who have previous dog experience.

Ideally Teddy would need a specific space in the home to call his own, which will be important for his settling in period.

Teddy will need multiple meets at the centre before going home so potential adopters would ideally live close by to allow for this.

Jess

Age: Four

Breed: Collie

Beautiful Jess the Collie is a very friendly lady who loves getting a fuss made over her. Jess is unfortunately blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t stop her from being the happiest of girls.

She is looking for a home, ideally with previous Collie experience and she could live with children aged 12 and over. Jess has been known to chase cars, so a living environment that offers walks away from built up traffic areas, is a must.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the latest changes at the Centre as restrictions begin to ease.

He said: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters. During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs. The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners. However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first. “From June 20th, members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey. We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care. To book a slot on one of our Information Days, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

“If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about our virtual rehoming process. Thank you.”

Did you know?

Dog Welfare Charity Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres around the United Kingdom and one in Dublin.