Hurler Neil backs RNLI summer safety

The videos are part of the partnership between the RNLI and the GAA to prevent drowning and save lives.

The Ruairí Óg player is joined by Lyndsey Davey from Dublin, Jackie Tyrrell from Kilkenny, Brian Hurley from Cork, Shauna Healy from Galway and Killian Young from Kerry, as well as GAA commentator Marty Morrissey.

Each video features a water safety message and includes the charity’s ‘Float to Live’ message, how to raise the alarm if you see someone in trouble, carrying a means of calling for help, leaving inflatables at home and always telling someone where you are going.

Antrim hurler Neil McManus has joined a host of well-known GAA people who have given their backing to the RNLI’s summer water safety campaign

The RNLI and the GAA will be sharing the videos online and hope that people will in turn share them among their own friends and family. This summer is already looking to be one of the busiest for lifeboat crews and the charity is asking people to be aware of the potential dangers involved in their chosen water activities.

RNLI Head of Water Safety Gareth Morrison said: “In working with well-known people from the GAA we have been able to share life-saving advice with the people we know need to hear it the most. Through this partnership RNLI volunteers have been working with GAA communities locally to share water safety advice. Sharing this advice and information during a busy summer could save a life. We are grateful to our ambassadors who made these videos for us and while we haven’t been able to come together in person, we have still been able to work together to help save lives.”

Neil filmed his video beside Red Bay RNLI lifeboat station in Cushendall. His message tells people how to raise the alarm if they see someone in trouble. The advice is to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard immediately. Don’t rely on someone else to do it.

Neil said: “I am delighted to be involved with the RNLI on their GAA life-saving partnership. Growing up beside the sea and only down the road from my local RNLI lifeboat station, I’m all too aware of the attraction and the dangers of the sea. Water Safety advice should be foremost in everyone’s mind this summer.

Antrim hurler Neil McManus has joined a host of well-known GAA people who have given their backing to the RNLI’s summer water safety campaign

“We have a beautiful country and a coastline, and we are so lucky to have it. I hope these videos help spread important water safety advice in our communities and that people will enjoy the summer safely.”