Impressive Loreto GCSEs

Students from Loreto College who gained six A grades or better in their GCSEs

The students faced a challenging two years but emerged with highly impressive results.

Two students, Eva McBride and Eilis Mullan, scored a wonderful ten A* grades apiece, while an amazing 34 students achieved 6 A grades or better.

Loreto College Principal Miss Belinda Toner commended all the students and their teachers on these wonderful results.

Loreto College student Eva McBride, who gained 10 A* grades in her GCSEs

“The Year 12 students showed great spirit, determination and resilience, working through very challenging circumstances through the two years of their GCSE courses,” she said.

“We are very proud of their results - congratulations to the students and their teachers on all their hard work and tireless efforts.

“We wish the Year 12s of 2021 well for the next stage of their studies, we look forward to welcoming very many of this wonderful year group into Year 13, to begin A Level studies, in a few weeks!”

Loreto College student Eilis Mullan, who gained 10 A* grades in her GCSEs