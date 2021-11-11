A moment of reflection for the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes at the War Memorial in Coleraine during an Armistice Day service held on Thursday 11th November.

IN PICTURES: Armistice Day in Coleraine

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council marked Armistice Day by laying a wreath at Coleraine War Memorial on Thursday.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 4:37 pm

Cllr Richard Holmes was joined by other elected representatives and members of the Royal British Legion to mark Armistice Day at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

The Standard is lowered during the Armistice Day service held at the War Memorial in Coleraine on Thursday 11th November 2021.

Elected members from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and representatives of the Royal British Legion pictured in Coleraine at a service to mark Armistice Day on Thursday 11th November 2021.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at the War Memorial in Coleraine during a service to mark Armistice Day.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes lays a wreath at the War Memorial in Coleraine during a service to mark Armistice Day.

