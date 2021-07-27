IN PICTURES: Coleraine College formal ‘07

LifestyleFORMAL NIGHT...Rhiannon Johnston pictured during the Coleraine College Formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR45-114PL IN PICTURES: Coleraine College formal ‘07Let’s go back down memory lane and look back to 2007 and the Coleraine College formal.By Una CulkinTuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:59 am Do you recognise anyone?1. GREAT NIGHT...Donna McClements, Catriona O'Reilly, Vicky Warke and Emily Nesbitt pictured during the Coleraine College Formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR45-109PL Buy photo2. OUR BIG NIGHT...Pictured during the Coleraine College Formal at the Royal Court Hotel are seated, Faye Millar, Ashton Law and Danielle Thompson. Standing are, Stephen Wall, Darryl Stirling and Aaron McClements. CR45-106PL Buy photo3. Coleraine College Boys at their School Formal. CR44-242C Buy photo4. PICTURED are Jordan Stewart and Ashley McAllister, who attended the Coleraine College Formal held in the Royal Court Hotel. Both Jordan and Ashley are from Liscolman.BM49-9003F. Buy photoHome Page 1 of 1