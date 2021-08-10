IN PICTURES: Coleraine College formal

LifestyleColeraine College formal Danielle Gail Catrina O'Reilly Lauren Quinn Janita George Nicholle Boyd IN PICTURES: Coleraine College formalWere you a student at Coleraine College in 2008?By Una CulkinTuesday, 10th August 2021, 6:58 am Did you go to the school formal?Take a look through our pictures to see if you can reccognise anyone...1. Coleraine College Formal Jason Bradley Philip Morrow Annie Hirt Michael Scott Buy photo2. Coleraine College Formal Julie Waterson Genita Campbell Karen McCready Alix Cooper Buy photo3. Coleraine College Formal Janice O'Reilly Melesa Ferguson Zoe Campbell Buy photo4. Coleraine College Formal Sonyia Waterson Catrina O'Reilly Danielle Thompson Shannon Laverty Buy photoNext Page Page 1 of 2