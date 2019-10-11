IN PICTURES: PCSP annual Neighbourhood Watch conference

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership held its annual Neighbourhood Watch conference in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.

Neighbourhood Watch, a partnership between local communities, the Police and PCSPs, aims to help people protect themselves and their property and reduce the fear of crime. Schemes create effective communication between residents and the police, with local co-ordinators acting as a primary point of contact. This year’s event recognised a number of people who have dedicated years of voluntary service.

