IN PICTURES: Portstewart MUSC hold Night at the Races for charity
The Portstewart branch of the Manchester United Supporters’ Club held a Night at the Races in the Bridge Bar in Coleraine recently.
Funds were raised for the Causeway branch of the Alzheimer’s Society and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Daren McColgan, Chairman of Portstewart MUSC, presents a cheque to Adrian Friel of the Causeway branch of the Alzheimer's Society
User (UGC)
The committee of the Portstewart branch of the Manchester United Supporters' Club who ran a Night at the Races in aid of Alzheimer's and Marie Curie
User (UGC)
Pictured at the Bridge Bar Night at the Races in aid of Alzheimer's and Marie Curie
User (UGC)
View more