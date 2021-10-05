IN PICTURES: St Patrick’s community garden challenge

St Patrick’s Primary School held the event on Saturday, September 25, with the aim of clearing an overgrown garden area of the school.

Staff, students, parents, past pupils and friends of the school all rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to clear the area in a few hours.

School principal Robert Dinsmore said: “There was an exceptional turnout for our first ever Saturday Community Challenge! ‘Many hands make light work’ and what a fun morning we had.

“There was amazing support shown in revamping this planting area.

“We hope to develop vegetable beds and a sensory garden for all of our community to enjoy.”

1. Tackling the community gardening event at St Patrick's Primary School in Portrush

2. Laura McAllister and some young helpers

3. Taking a break with some tasty treats

4. Some of the pupils from St Patrick's PS who took part in the community garden event