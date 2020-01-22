Lough Eske: Set within 43 acres of forest at the foot of the mountains in Donegal, this castle has been a place for entertaining guests since 1861.

Irish castles that offer a royal welcome

With Ireland being famous for its historical castles and recent research from Booking.com revealing that 43% of travellers are planning to stay in a new type of accommodation this year, there’s really never been a better time to check in to a rustic, royal abode. At the dawn of the new year, you can rest like a royal after enjoying the day in the fresh countryside, basking in the winter sunshine and taking in the spectacular Irish landscapes.

And, for those who are looking to create true fairy-tale memories this year, there’s a castle for you in a land really not too far away.

Ballygally: Perched on the tip of the famous Causeway Coastal Route, sits Ballygally Castle, a stunning 17th century castle which overlooks the golden sands of Ballygally Bay and has uninterrupted views across the Irish Sea.
Lough Rynn: This 18th century secluded castle is surrounded by over 300 acres of breath-taking scenery and ancient forests.
Kilronan: Through a set of medieval gates through an ancient forest next to a beautiful lough, step into the enchanting Kilronan Castle.
Seated on an enormous 650 acres of parkland, Kinnity Castle dates back all the way to 1209. This luxury stay is surrounded by beautiful walks in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.
Seated on an enormous 650 acres of parkland, Kinnity Castle dates back all the way to 1209. This luxury stay is surrounded by beautiful walks in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.
