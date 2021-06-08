It’s a stitch up Coleraine is yarn-bombed

The Covid 19 pandemic has had a huge impact on women particularly as they have shouldered the burden of caring responsibilities, work, parenting and home-schooling.

A spokesperson sais: “We had looked at the town centre in Coleraine which had been mainly shuttered during lockdown and wanted to do a project which would provide a feel-good factor as we slowly return to normal life and allow us to celebrate the creativity and skills within our local community.

“We could not have predicted the amazing women of all ages and skills level who have come forward and taken on the task with enthusiasm, humour, and grace.

“A yarnbombing project was suggested as a form of public art which was accessible to women of all ages and skills.”

Yarn bombing is a type of graffiti or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk - and Coleraine has been well and truly yarn-bombed!

“We hope that you have enjoyed the fruits of our project, the wonderful displays around the town centre and that it has brough a smile.”