Join in with ‘The Great Nurdle Hunt’

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has joined forces with Fidra, a Scottish based environmental group, to launch ‘The Great Nurdle Hunt’ around our iconic beaches and coastline.

Fidra shines a light on environmental issues, working with the public, industry and governments to deliver pragmatic, evidence-based solutions for a healthy environment and sustainable societies.

Fidra developed The Great Nurdle Hunt, a citizen science project to encourage people in coastal areas to look for and record ‘nurdles’.

Nurdles are small plastic pellets which, when melted together, are used by industry to make nearly all plastic products. They end up in the ocean, dispersed by currents and wind and are washed up on beaches across the globe.

Nurdles attract other pollutants and can be mistaken for food by sea birds and other marine animals. One fulmar found in the North Sea had 273 nurdles in its stomach!

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “It’s really important we build up a picture of nurdles along our coastline as part of our other ongoing litter activity under our LitterSmart banner.”

Jasper Hamlet from Fidra commented: “We are delighted to have the support of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and hope that many people can take part in The Great Nurdle Hunt along this beautiful part of the Northern Irish coastline. Taking part in The Great Nurdle Hunt is fun, easy and contributes vital data to our worldwide picture of nurdle pollution. All you need to do is head to a beach, look for nurdles and let us know how you get on by submitting your data on our website. The information we gather from nurdle hunters adds to the evidence of this form of pollution and supports our case calling for immediate action to prevent further loss of plastic pellets.’

Support will be provided. Please contact: recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or ring 028 2766 0248.