Join our Rebekah on Slemish for climb

Ballymoney woman Rebekah Jones is calling on he public to join her in climbing Mount Slemish in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) for the charity’s Three Peaks Challenge.

Supported by Boost Drinks, the event will see supporters take on one, two or three of Northern Ireland’s famous peaks this September in aid of the charity.

Rebekah is supporting Air Ambulance NI because of the care she received from the air ambulance team following a road traffic collision in July 2018. Rebekah suffered an open fracture in her leg, spinal injuries, a fractured cheekbone, serious concussion and a shattered kneecap. The injuries to her kneecap were so extensive that it had to be removed.

The charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients 12 hours a day, 7 days per week. Air Ambulance NI has been tasked to more than 900 taskings since its inception in July 2017.

Rebekah said: “I still don’t know how someone was able to get me out of that car. I owe so much to the HEMS team and I wanted to get involved in the 3 Peaks Challenge because I genuinely believe that I owe the team my life. If it wasn’t for air ambulance, I may not be here today, so this is my chance to give something back. I’m asking everyone to join me in taking on the 3 Peaks Challenge to help other people who might one day need the air ambulance like I did.”

Rebekah will take on Slemish on September 28.

To register for the 3 Peaks Challenge or to learn more about AANI, please visit: airambulanceni.org