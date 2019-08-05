Kevin steps out with Strictly Ballymena!

In the week when BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing announced its celebrity dancers, a Ballymoney man also began his own training for a charity dance event in October.

31-year-old Kevin Quigg has bravely volunteered to ‘trip the light fantastic’ in Strictly Ballymena in the Tullyglass on October 19 to raise funds for Bravehearts NI and Action Mental Health.

This isn’t Kevin’s first foray onto the Strictly dancefloor - five years ago he took to the stage with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) when

they hosted an all Ireland competition, so when Bravehearts came knocking looking for dancers at his work there was no hesitation on Kevin’s part in saying yes.

All the sponsorship that Kevin raises will be equally split between two very worthwhile charities - Bravehearts NI supports teenagers and young adults living with congenital heart disease and Action Mental Health helps to change the lives of those living with mental ill health whilst promoting resilience and well-being to future generations.

Kevin can be sponsored by either contacting him via Facebook, or through his JustGiving page http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevinq1987

Tickets are also available for the big night, priced at £10 each, and can be obtained by contacting Kevin, or Bravehearts directly.

Good luck Kevin and here’s hoping it’s ‘a ten from Len!’