Kilraughts YFC Public Speaking success

Kilraughts YFC had 14 members travel to Ballymoney High School to take part in the County Antrim Public Speaking heats.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:04 am

In the 12-14 age category Jack Orr was placed second, in the 16-18 impromptu age category Kerry Jamison placed second, in the 18-21 prepared age category James Currie placed first.

Meanwhile in the 21-25 prepared Thomas McNeill placed second, in the 25-30 prepared age category Kirsty Elliot placed first and Hannah Kirkpatrick placed second.

Finally in the 25-30 impromptu age category Hannah Kirkpatrick placed first.

In the finals a few weeks later, members travelled to Magherafelt High School to take in the finals of Public Speaking competition.

A spokesperson for the club said: “A huge congratulations to our members who got placed.

“Jack Orr in the 12-14 age category placed second, Kerry Jamison in the impromptu 16-18 placed second, James Currie in the prepared 18-21 placed first, Thomas McNeill in the prepared 21-25 placed third and Hannah Kirkpatrick in the

prepared 25-30 placed third.

“We would like to say a massive congratulations to all our members who got placed and who took part in the competition.”

Ballymoney High School