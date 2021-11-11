In the 12-14 age category Jack Orr was placed second, in the 16-18 impromptu age category Kerry Jamison placed second, in the 18-21 prepared age category James Currie placed first.

Meanwhile in the 21-25 prepared Thomas McNeill placed second, in the 25-30 prepared age category Kirsty Elliot placed first and Hannah Kirkpatrick placed second.

Finally in the 25-30 impromptu age category Hannah Kirkpatrick placed first.

Kilraughts YFC public speaking success

In the finals a few weeks later, members travelled to Magherafelt High School to take in the finals of Public Speaking competition.

A spokesperson for the club said: “A huge congratulations to our members who got placed.

“Jack Orr in the 12-14 age category placed second, Kerry Jamison in the impromptu 16-18 placed second, James Currie in the prepared 18-21 placed first, Thomas McNeill in the prepared 21-25 placed third and Hannah Kirkpatrick in the

prepared 25-30 placed third.