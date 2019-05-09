Kilrea PS celebrate TEN green Eco-Schools flags

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently hosted a reception to mark the unique achievement of Kilrea Primary School in becoming the first school in Northern Ireland to achieve ten ‘green flags’ in the Eco-Schools project.

The internationally recognised award identifies excellence in environmental action and learning.

With the support from staff at the school, pupils have engaged in litter picking, waste management and recycling and have actively contributed to environmental activities.

Offering her congratulations, the Mayor, Cllr Brenda Chivers, said: “Staff and pupils at Kilrea Primary School have set a fantastic example and they truly deserve their most recent

accolade which sets them apart from all other schools.

“It is inspiring to hear their success story and I hope their enthusiasm continues as the future of our environment depends on our young people and the changes they can make.

“By successfully taking part in the Eco-Schools programme, the pupils are fostering an important understanding of environmental awareness which will remain with them throughout their lives.”