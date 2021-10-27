Kilrea WI members delighted to meet in person for their 85th AGM

Kilrea WI enjoyed meeting together in person again

Members have expressed much interest in getting back together and meeting indoors again.

On Tuesday, October 12, 30 members met for the 85th AGM in First Kilrea Church Hall.

Following recommended guidelines, the ladies were delighted to meet up inside for the first time in 19 months!

KIlrea WI AGM

The guest Chairperson was Mrs Helen Jamieson, past Executive Member for the Lower Bann Area, and the teller was Mrs Alison Lamont from Portstewart WI. Congratulations were extended to Joan Dunlop on her new granddaughter and to Margaret and Alex Mark on recently celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

The new committee was announced: Margaret Bamford, Margaret Caldwell, Muriel Campbell, Teresa Darragh, Joan Dunlop, Sandra Gamble, Jennifer Gardiner, Mary Gibson, Betty Graham, Margaret Hanna, Sharon Moon, Joan Murdoch, Geri O’Kane, Sandra Taylor.

Detailed reports by Honorary Secretary Elizabeth Moon, Treasurer Heather Kelso and President Ann Laughlin were proposed and seconded. Pearl Hutchinson entertained everyone with some of her poetry. Members enjoyed refreshments and a much-needed chat.

Jennifer Gardiner then gave a very comprehensive vote of thanks to everyone who had helped make the first meeting back such a success.

Guest teller Alison Lamont and Chairperson Helen Jamieson

The new President, Jennifer Gardiner, was congratulated and best wishes extended to her. The evening concluded with a rousing rendition of A Countrywoman’s Song!

It is hoped that this will be the first of many more meetings of Kilrea WI for the new President and her Committee.