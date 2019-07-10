Launch of new cycling and walking trails at Garvagh Forest
The Causeway Coast and Glens area is celebrating the completion of new cycling and walking trails at Garvagh Forest.
The eagerly awaited new trail network provides a safe and attractive space for walkers, runners and cyclists all within the forest.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with Helen Lorimer, Ulster Wildlife Trust, George Lucas, Chair of Sport NI, Sandra Moody, Garvagh Forest Strollers, John Joe O'Boyle, Chief Executive of the Forest Service and Erin Creighton, Irish Champion Mountain Biker at the recent launch of the Garvagh Forest Trails Project.
