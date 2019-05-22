Legacy Fund is now open for applications

The Open Legacy Fund which aims to leave a long-lasting positive impact in Portrush is now open for applications.

Community and voluntary groups along with statutory organisations can apply for a share of £100,000 towards projects and initiatives which will benefit residents in the seaside town.

The money is provided by The R&A as an acknowledgement of the role played by local communities during The Open which returns to Portrush from July 14 - 21 for the first time in almost 70 years.

Encouraging eligible groups to apply, the former Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council who launched the scheme, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The Open Legacy Fund represents a unique opportunity for Portrush to deliver a sustainable legacy which will benefit the wider community.

“Together with the R&A we are excited by the social, environmental or wellbeing changes this fund could make, contributing to the continuing prosperity and enhancement of the town following The Open.”

Applicants can apply for small grants (£5000- £10,000) or large grants (£10,000 - £50,000).

To find out more or to submit an application go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfunding<”>http://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfunding>.

Meanwhile, those working and living in the town of Portrush are now starting to prepare for tens of thousands of golf fans to descend on nearby pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels.

It is 68 years since the event was last held in Portrush. and it is estimated that 43,750 spectators will descend onto the North Coast course each day.