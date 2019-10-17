Lesley’s success in Asda career

Lesley Caldwell is celebrating eight years of employment thanks to Triangle’s Supported Employment Service and Asda Coleraine.

Lesley, who has a learning disability, began her Asda journey through a voluntary work placement in store, which allowed her to learn more about Asda as a company and the different roles available in store.

With the support of Triangle, she then secured a 12-hour post as a Personal Shopper with Asda Coleraine in 2011.

Triangle Supported Employment, a service provided by Triangle Housing Association, has over 22 years’ experience delivering employment services to individuals with learning disabilities and/or autism.

Tracey Steele, Triangle Employment Officer, said: “We are so happy to see that Lesley is still enjoying her role in Asda Coleraine as much as when she started and we would like to thank all the colleagues at Asda Coleraine for making this such a brilliant journey for her. Triangle aims to provide individuals like Lesley, the opportunity to gain a routine, structure and most importantly more independence to their lives.

“It is always rewarding to hear such a successful story like Lesley’s and we wish her the best of luck!”

Lesley said: “Working in Asda is fantastic, all the colleagues are so lovely and it’s great being part of a team – as well as giving me financial independence.”