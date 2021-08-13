Live in the Park continues with Travis guitarist Andy Dunlop
Andy Dunlop from acclaimed band Travis is set to entertain music lovers later this month as Flowerfield Arts Centre continues its series of free outdoor concerts.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:04 am
He’s just one of an amazing line-up of artists set to play at the popular Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park events, held on the terrace each Saturday from 12 noon to 1pm
Rising star and singer-songwriter Molly Hogg will grace the terrace on August 21. One to watch, Molly has performed at festivals throughout Northern Ireland as well as on UTV. Andy Dunlop will perform alongside singer/songwriter Peter McVeigh on August 28.
Bring a blanket and a picnic. Limited seating provided with social distancing measures in place for your safety.