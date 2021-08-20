Local businesses in running for ‘Best Scone NI’

Whether you love a white chocolate and raspberry, ginger and orange or prefer the more traditional plain, cherry or fruit scones, your local businesses are counting on you for their votes as they vie to win the title.

The award, run by the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, carries a £1,000 hospitality gift voucher as a prize to treat their staff in recognition of their resilience during lockdown and members of the public who visit www.bestsconesni.com to cast their vote will be in with the chance of winning a £20 voucher for themselves to spend on a hospitality venue of their choice.

In the running from Causeway Coast and Glens are: The Coffee Hut, Portstewart; Woodbank House Vintage Tea Room, Garvagh; The Yellow Bird, Limavady; Bakesters, Portstewart; Leona’s Tea Room, Portrush; Thyme & Co Independent Cafe, Ballycastle; Pappy’s Bakery & Coffeeshop, Dunloy; The Creamery Can, Glarryford; Woodbank House Vintage Tearoom, Garvagh and Logans Restaurant & Cafe, Cloughmills.

The Dairy Council wants to celebrate everything that is great about scones and all the dairy products that are used to make them delicious. so why not take a trip to some of your local venues, sample their scones and vote for your favourite by August 31.

Dr Mike Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council said the award would celebrate the scones and their local produce.

“Best Scones NI is our way of supporting businesses after lockdown by keeping them on the public’s radar through online advertising and publicity,” he said.