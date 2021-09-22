Local churches in the frame for new project

Ballintoy Church - Laura Mcilveen

Over the next three months Causeway Coast based Laura will be travelling around Northern Ireland to take photographs of key churches and chapels.

The photographs will be used on the National Churches Trust’s ExploreChurches tourism website to inspire visitors to discover the architecture and history of Northern Ireland’s faith heritage.

Nina McNeary, the National Churches Trust’s Church Support Officer for Northern Ireland said: “Northern Ireland has an amazingly rich heritage of church and chapel buildings.

“We want more people to appreciate their architecture and history and Treasure Ireland will help put churches and chapels on the tourist map. High quality photographs will help to increase the number of people visiting churches in Northern Ireland for days out or as part of a holiday.”

The photography forms part of the National Churches Trust’s Treasure Ireland project to support historic places of worship in Northern Ireland. Treasure Ireland has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Pilgrim Trust and the Department for Communities.

Laura Mcllveen said: “My interest in photography was first sparked whilst on a trip to Whiterocks Beach, Portrush; my happy place. It was a beautiful day in Northern Ireland, and I just wanted to capture all that beauty. For my next birthday I asked for a camera and my photographic journey began.