Loreto celebrates Christmas with carol service

The feast of Christmas was marked in Loreto College Coleraine with the annual Carol Service, held in the College Hall during the final week of the Autumn Term, organised by the College’s Religious Education and Music departments.

There was an evening service for families and friends on Tuesday, December 17.

The Carol Service featured a variety of thought-provoking readings and reflections, and performances by the Junior and Senior Choirs, school orchestra and vocal soloists. The Service provided a peaceful interlude of reflection in the busy preparation period for the Christmas festivities.

The Carol Service was also an opportunity to pay tribute to Mr Kevin Conroy, Head of Year 8, School Liturgist and RE teacher, who is leaving Loreto Coleraine after 15 years to take up a post in Loreto Grammar, Omagh.

Mr Conroy has given immense, thoughtful and selfless service to Loreto College over the past 15 years, and will be very much missed by his colleagues and students. Everyone at Loreto wishes him every happiness in his new post in his native and much-loved county Tyrone.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to all those involved in preparing the Carol Service, in particular to the Music and Religious Education departments and to all the staff and students who put so much time and effort into the creation of such a moving and reflective service.

