Loreto College hamper generosity to St Vincent de Paul

The St Vincent de Paul Youth Group from Loreto College Coleraine completed a busy term of hard work in the

service of others by collecting and assembling Christmas hampers, which will be distributed to local families in need of some assistance at this time of year.

Thirty-five large hampers were collected, assembled and wrapped by the group, which is composed of some very public-spirited senior students, under the leadership of Religious Education teacher Mr Kevin Conroy.

These hampers were presented to representatives from the Society of St Vincent de Paul from St John’s, Dunboe and St Malachy’s parishes, Coleraine, who received them with great enthusiasm and appreciation on behalf of the families to whom they will be donated.

Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to the students and Mr Conroy for their consideration and generosity in encouraging students from throughout the school to donate to this excellent

cause.