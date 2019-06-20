The annual Loreto College Sports Day was held at the College on June 18 with sudents from Years 8-10 entering into the spirit of the day with great enthusiasm.

In the afternoon, there were fun events for all year groups before the tightly-contested Class Relays to bring the day to a very exciting conclusion. Mrs Maureen McCullough, Head of PE at Loreto College, paid tribute to the many members of staff who had helped out throughout the day.

Year 8 medallists on Loreto College Sports Day.

The results in the competitive events were:

YEAR 8

100 metres: 1, Kyle Buck; 2, Aidan Medicott; 3, Jude Kirkpatrick. 1, Annie Donnelly; 2, Aishling McIntyre; 3, Erin Simpson.

200 metres: 1, Kyle Buck; 2, Ruairi McNicholl; 3, Con Mclaughlin. 1, Sienna McKenna; 2, Katie Davidson; 3, Aishling McIntyre.

Action from the Year 8 200 metres at Loreto College Sports Day.

800 metres: 1, Kyle Buck; 2, Senan Devine; 3, Ruairi McNicholl. 1, Connie McBride; 2, Sienna McKenna; 3, Hallie Montgomery.

Boys relay: 1, 8D; 2, 8B; 3, 8A. Girls relay: 1, 8C; 2, 8A; 3, 8B.

Shot Putt: 1, Callum O’Hagan Kelly; 2, Rogan Mailey; 3, Caomhan Deehan. 1, Kelsey Dickson; 2, Caitlin Anderson; 3, Emma Pepin.

High Jump: 1, Carlos McLaughlin; 2, Sean Young; 3, Ruairi Kelly. 1, Niamh Harmer; 2, Anna McIvor.

Year 9 medallists on Loreto College Sports Day.

Long Jump: 1, Senan Devine; 2, Niall Harmer/Karol Brzuchalski; 3, Con McLaughlin. 1, Ashling McIntyre; 2, Anna Miszcznska; 3, Anna McIvor.

YEAR 9

100 metres: 1, Conor McGarry; 2, Brandon McGrotty; 3, Matthew Smyth. 1, Layla O’Hara; 2, Minnie Dihmis; 3, Ruby Shuter-O’Kane.

800 metres: 1, Ben McLaughlin; 2, Marlin Fuss; 3, Ethan Fish. 1, Johanna Staats-Howard; 2, Niamh Murray; 3, Caitlin Thom.

Boys relay: 1, 9A; 2, 9E; 3, 9C. Girls relay: 1, 9D; 2, 9C; 3, 9G.

Shot Putt: 1, Matthew; 2, Kyle Cooper; 3, Aaron Owens. 1, Faye Roddy; 2, Zisary Wisener; 3, Orla Munro.

Javelin: 1, Aaron Owens; 2, Fergal O’Kane; 3, Kelvin Galbraith. 1, Nina Pawlucy; 2, Orla Munro; 3, Eve Gaile.

Discus: 1, Kacper Biesiadecki; 2, Matthew Egan; 3, Matthew Fish. 1, Nina Pawlucy; 2, Keira Culleton.

High Jump: 1, Ruairi Loughrey; 2, Conor Montgomery; 3, Aaron Owens. 1, Layla O’Hara; 2, Eve Gaile; 3, Hannah Ruth Mullan.

Long Jump: 1, Aaron Owens; 2, Marlin Fuss; 3, Conot Montgomery. 1, Layla O’Hara/Ruby Shuter-O’Kane; 2, Niamh Guiney; 3, Edie Cosgrove.

Year 10 medallists on Loreto College Sports Day.

YEAR 10:

Boys relay: 1, 10A; 2, 10D; 3, 10E. Girls relay: 1, 10A; 2, 10B; 3, 10E.

Shot Putt: 1, Filip Podsada; 2, Jude Moffatt; 3, Oran Tosh. 1, Zofia Czajaka; 2, Clodagh Moore; 3, Niamh McGarry.

Discus: 1, Zofia Czajaka; 2, Paulina Olender; 3, Amy Darragh.

Javelin: 1, Noah Grove; 2, Oran Tosh; 3, Caleb Woods/Jude Moffatt. 1, Zofia Czajka; 2, Cara Kearney; 3, Grace McClements.

High Jump: 1, Zofia Czajka; 2, Hannah Murphy.

Long Jump: 1, Zofia Czajka; 2, Niamh McGarry; 3, Clodagh Moore.