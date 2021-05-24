Mayday! David’s still running for RNLI

This event has been held every year since 1982 and regularly raises between £20,000-£30,000 in much needed funds for the RNLI.

Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic saw the race cancelled in 2020, and the relaxation of the social distancing regulations didn’t happen in time for this year’s event to go ahead.

To assist with fundraising, the RNLI created a Mayday! Challenge for supporters to set their own physical challenges and then raise sponsorship as they battled to achieve them.

David with Adam Kincaid from Limavady, an enthusiastic supporter and a contributor of pocket money to the challenge

Local runner and member of Springwell RC, David McGaffin decided to take the challenge to a whole new level.

He has been running since tMay 1 and won’t be finished until May 31!

On May 1 he ran 1 mile, on May 2 he ran 2 miles, on May 3 he ran three, you’re getting the idea now.

In the first week of May he ran 28 miles, in the second it was 77 miles, in the third it was 126 and this week it will be a staggering 175 miles, but that won’t be the finish, there’s still three days to go.

David McGaffin

To finish his challenge, he will have to run a further 90 miles in just three days making a grand total of 496 miles for the month.

David’s father Tom was a founding member of the Raft Race Committee and spent 25 years working to raise money for the RNLI. He was also a crew member of Portrush Lifeboat and a deputy launch authority before retiring from the institution.

Thanks to the generosity of the public David had raised almost £2500 so far but as already stated, there’s a lot of miles still to go.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “David will continue his runs until the end of the month and can usually be seen somewhere on the north coast between the Lifeboat House and Ballintoy.

“If you see the blue and orange RNLI T-shirt out on the road don’t be afraid to wave or beep your horn. All support is greatly appreciated.”