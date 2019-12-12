Mayor hosts traditional music celebration
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a special celebration of traditional music and dance.
The event in Cloonavin was attended by some of those who enjoyed success at the 2019 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda.
Musicians who took part in the event in Cloonavin hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson
Musicians who took part in the event in Cloonavin hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson
Niamh Mooney pictured during the musical celebration in Cloonavin
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with members of Ceolt�ir� Crosskeys
