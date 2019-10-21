The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with Terry, Yasmin and Louise Geddis from The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust pictured at a fundraising coffee morning in Cloonavin

Mayor’s thanks after charity Coffee Morning

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has thanked all those who helped to make a recent Coffee Morning for his chosen charity so successful.

£451 was raised for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust at the event in Cloonavin on Wednesday, October 16.

Some of those who attended the fundraising coffee morning for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust in Cloonavin
Some of those who attended the fundraising coffee morning for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust in Cloonavin
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Yasmin and Louise Geddis show off The Trust's #KeepTheLightOn campaign candles alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson
Yasmin and Louise Geddis show off The Trust's #KeepTheLightOn campaign candles alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Some of those who attended the fundraising coffee morning for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust in Cloonavin
Some of those who attended the fundraising coffee morning for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust in Cloonavin
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Some of those who attended the fundraising coffee morning for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust in Cloonavin
Some of those who attended the fundraising coffee morning for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust in Cloonavin
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2