Mayor visits Ballysally to learn about green energy scheme

Through Project Girona, residents in the area can avail of free renewable energy solutions as part of an extensive research initiative.

Alderman Mark Fielding said: “We are delighted that residents within our Borough are benefiting from this scheme as we seek to find out more about what cleaner, greener energy options can mean for all of us.

“Through the installation of solar panels and battery storage, households can revolutionise their energy use for heating, power and light by becoming self sustaining.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding pictured with Samantha Watt and Adrian Eakin in the Project Girona power station at Ballysally

“There’s huge potential for us to harness natural assets to bring about positive environmental change and I was pleased to have this opportunity to hear about how the scheme is progressing in Ballysally.

“I want to reaffirm Council’s commitment to ensuring our energy actions support the needs of both residents and businesses within the Borough.

“We know energy is a key issue in attracting inward investment in our council area which ultimately contributes to our overall prosperity so I hope this scheme will lead to further opportunities in the future.”