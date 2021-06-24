Mayor visits Seamus Heaney inspired exhibition at Flowerfield

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, views the ‘Close to Home’ exhibition by Maurice Orr at Flowerfield Arts Centre

Inspired by the poetry of Seamus Heaney the exhibition is an atmospheric journey through the enchantment of the local rural landscape around Lough Neagh and Bellaghy which the poet loved so dearly.

Speaking after his visit, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Our Arts Centres are wonderful assets for our communities and visitors, and I was pleased to have this opportunity to visit in person and view the beautiful pieces on display.

“I know staff have worked tirelessly to offer inspirational creative experiences despite the challenges of recent months and it is a tribute to their dedication that they are welcoming visitors back once again and hosting exhibitions of this calibre.

“Our Arts Service team have planned an extensive summer workshops programme for both adults and young people and I would highly recommend that you visit your local centre to explore all they have to offer.”

Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady have secured the ‘Good to Go!’ UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark to reassure customers that it adheres to the best government and public health safety measures.