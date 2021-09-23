Mayor visits two new exhibitions

Katie English pictured at Flowerfield Arts Centre where her new exhibition is on display with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes

The Warp and Weft collection explores the fragile threads which hold our world together. Through a series of large-scale atmospheric drawings, Katy reflects on the sense of loss of control and isolation felt by many during the pandemic.

Cllr Richard Holmes said: “Flowerfield Arts Centre offers a beautiful exhibiting space, and I’m delighted to see pieces created by one of our Borough’s renowed artists on display.

“I greatly enjoyed my guided tour with Katy and finding out more about her work and influences.”

The Mayor was also able to view Susan Mannion’s exhibition ‘Beyond Darkness’.