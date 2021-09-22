Mayor’s diamond anniversary congratulations for Ballymoney couple
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has recognised a couple from Ballymoney who celebrated a very special anniversary this month.
Alan and Betty McIlmoyle marked 60 years of marriage on September 16, 2021.
Offering his congratulations, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “A diamond wedding anniversary is a momentous milestone and as Mayor it was an honour for me to meet with Mr and Mrs McIlmoyle and offer my best wishes on behalf of the Borough.
“I hope they enjoyed their celebrations with family and friends, and that they have many more happy years together.”