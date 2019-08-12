Mental health funding available

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has identified non-recurring funding to address the themes of Suicide Prevention, Self-Harm, Mental Health & Emotional Well-Being and have commissioned Causeway Rural & Urban Network (CRUN) to facilitate this process.

CRUN is inviting community and voluntary sector organisations to apply for non-recurring awards to address the outlined themes.

Grants are available at the level of £1,000 per project. Applications may be considered for more strategic projects over £1,000 limit dependent on evidence of need and availability of resources. Groups with a total income over £100,000 will not be considered.

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 16 at 12 noon. For further information, contact CRUN on 02870344934 or email derek@nacn.org or amanda@nacn.org