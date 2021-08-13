Mike and Jimmy all set for Magilligan

The stellar line-up which wouldn’t look out of place in Nashville is set to be the biggest show of its kind in the north this summer.

Show promoter James McGarrity said: “We are delighted to have Mike Denver and Jimmy Buckley as part of the Summer Country Nights which has been running very successfully at the venue from the start of July.

“This Friday night is going to be a super show with gates opening at 6pm and the show starting around about 8pm.

Mike Denver

“Country Music is very popular in the area and this is a great opportunity to see some of Ireland’s top acts on the same bill.”

Each of the four singers will perform a host of their top hit songs in the company of a fabulous live band at the fantastic venue that has all the facilities on hand to make it a fun filled and safe event.

The venue is situated about eight miles from Limavady on the coast.

There is on-site parking and overnight motorhome bays which are complimentary for attendees.

Tickets are £22.50 per person and are now on sale from www.paypal.me/KELTICSTORMCD.

Tickets can also be purchased from the venue or on the gate on the evening.

The weather forecast is good and all the stops will be pulled out to give attendees a super live music experience - something which has been so badly missed over the last 18 months!