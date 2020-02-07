Mike’s in it for long haul with Go For It

A Ballycastle entrepreneur has followed in his father’s footsteps by launching his very own haulage company with a specialist truck-mounted crane hire service, thanks to help from the Go For It Programme in association with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Mike Blake launched Bewlake Lift and Haul Ltd in June 2019 after spotting a gap in the UK and Irish markets for a haulage company to offer a combined crane and heavy transport solution using a single vehicle.

Bewlake Lift and Haul Ltd operates across the United Kingdom and Ireland using a state-of-the-art Volvo FH tractor unit with an extendable platform trailer and crane – one of the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The haulage company offers commercial clients a range of tailored lifting and transport solutions in one safe and efficient operation for various loads including shipping containers, cabins, boats, steel works and frames, and heavy plant and machinery.

Mike turned to the Go For It Programme to seek expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn his idea into a business. The Go For It Programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Anna Logan, Business Advisor at Enterprise Causeway, on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, said: “Mike joined Go For It with a clear business idea, having done research on the road transport industry and how he would carve a niche in the marketplace using a specialist vehicle. It’s great to see a local business forge its own path in a highly competitive industry.”