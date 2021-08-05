MLA welcomes moves to tackle litter in area

Claire Sugden MLA

The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has appointed the private company Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement (WISE) to tackle the problem.

The new initiative gives WISE the power to issue fixed penalty notices for infringements on a year’s trial.

“The ideal situation would be that people simply didn’t litter, dump or leave their dogs’ mess sitting in public areas,” Ms Sugden said.

“The vast majority of people act responsibly and want to keep this area clean and tidy.

“But the situation over the summer months is out of control – it has a hugely detrimental effect on the image of the amazing countryside, coastline and seaside towns we have here, and on those who visit.

“For those who choose to ignore the rules there is now a dedicated team out there proactively targeting infringements and fining people accordingly.

“Hopefully this will deter people so that the mess doesn’t appear in the first place.”

WISE issued 54 fixed penalty notices on its first day of operation on August 2.

The fines related to the disposal of fast food packaging and tobacco products in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

“The message is to simply clean up after yourself.

“If a bin is full then take your rubbish home.