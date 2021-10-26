Mosside WI meet in person for first time in more than a year

All Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines were adhered to.

Lorna McClure, Riada Area Executive Member, chaired the Annual General Meeting.

Thanks were expressed to the outgoing President, Elaine McConaghie and the Committee for their work and support during a very difficult year.

Lorna gave an update of the ongoing work of the Institute’s sub-committees and upcoming events.

Mary McCracken was elected as President of Mosside WI .