Moving story of Ruby Murray comes to Riverside

Following its critically acclaimed sell out run in 2019, Ruby! by Little Willow Productions about Belfast singing star Ruby Murray comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on March 20.

Written by Michael Cameron and starring Libby Smyth as Ruby Murray, Ruby! is an intimate, fact-based one woman performance which celebrates Ruby’s life, music, triumphs as well as exploring the darker side of her story.

Born in Belfast and raised from humble beginnings on the Donegall Road, singing star Ruby Murray went on to become a huge star. Topping the bill at the London Palladium in the 1950s she remains the only artist in history to have five records in the UK top twenty in the same week.

However, with major cultural shifts in the sixties coupled with poor management, difficulties in her personal life and an increased dependence on alcohol Ruby’s career was relatively short lived. She died in 1996 at the age of 61.

Former civil servant turned writer Michael Cameron was inspired to write Ruby! his debut play, when he saw a painting of Ruby Murray by local artist Christine Trueman at a pop-up gallery in Belfast’s Corn Market. The passing of a mutual friend brought artist and writer in contact which spurred Michael to research Ruby’s life. The play was developed with access and support from Ruby’s immediate family including her first husband Bernie Burgess, their son Tim Murray as well as creative support from, the late, well-known writer, director and

actor Sam McCready.

Ruby! is a one woman show starring Libby Smyth, one of Northern Ireland’s best known and most versatile actresses. Audiences and critics alike have acclaimed Libby Smyth for her performance as Ruby. Audience feedback includes ‘what a moving performance by Libby Smyth, just felt like I was sitting listening to Ruby in her living room…very moving story.’

Looking forward to reviving her role as Ruby! actress Libby Smyth added: “It’s been a privilege for me to bring Ruby’s story to a wider audience and also to meet her family and hear their stories at first hand. I’ve loved seeing the responses of audiences as they hear Ruby’s story unfold.”

Tickets from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/ruby