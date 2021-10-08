New Age Friendly Charter is launched by Council
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has signalled its commitment to improving the lives of older people with the launch of a new Age Friendly Charter.
It’s the latest milestone in Council’s Age-Friendly programme which began last year and follows on from a Borough-wide survey to gather views and experiences from our older population.
The development means Council is now a member of the World Health Organisation’s age-friendly global network as well as age-friendly networks across the UK and Northern Ireland.
Currently there are over 33,000 people aged over 60 living in Causeway Coast and Glens and this number is set to rise to over 51,000 by 2039.
The new Charter sets out eight visions which collectively will help to ensure that all older people can lead full, active and healthy lives.
Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes, said: “This initiative is an important part of ensuring the Borough is a place where the older members of our community are valued, and where they can enjoy safe and fulfilling lives.
“Older people are at the heart of our communities, and we all share a responsibility to ensure they can continue to participate in all aspects of community life and access the services they need to protect their health, dignity and independence.”
If you would like to share any thoughts or suggestions about the Age Friendly Programme you can email [email protected] or ring 028 777 60306.