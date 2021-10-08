New Age Friendly Charter is launched by Council

Pictured at the launch of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s new Age Friendly Charter are Wendy McCullough, Head of Sport and Wellbeing, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Age Friendly Co-ordinator Liam Hinphey, Public Health Agency Senior Officer for Health and Wellbeing Tracey Colgan, and Sports Development Manager Jonathan McFadden

It’s the latest milestone in Council’s Age-Friendly programme which began last year and follows on from a Borough-wide survey to gather views and experiences from our older population.

The development means Council is now a member of the World Health Organisation’s age-friendly global network as well as age-friendly networks across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Currently there are over 33,000 people aged over 60 living in Causeway Coast and Glens and this number is set to rise to over 51,000 by 2039.

The new Charter sets out eight visions which collectively will help to ensure that all older people can lead full, active and healthy lives.

Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes, said: “This initiative is an important part of ensuring the Borough is a place where the older members of our community are valued, and where they can enjoy safe and fulfilling lives.

“Older people are at the heart of our communities, and we all share a responsibility to ensure they can continue to participate in all aspects of community life and access the services they need to protect their health, dignity and independence.”