New Year’s Day Ploughing Match in Armoy
Ballycastle and District Tractor Ploughing Society intend to hold their annual Ploughing Match on Saturday, January 1, 2022 on lands kindly granted by David & James Laverty at Limepark, Gracehill Road, Armoy, BT53 8TD.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:43 am
This is the same site used for the seventh World Ploughing Contest in 1959.
This year’s chosen charity by the Society is Marie Curie Cancer Care.
For entries and details please contact Chairman Adrian Jamison on 07702272645 or Secretary David Jamison on 07518786244 by December 24.